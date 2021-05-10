Woman surprises Michiana moms with Mother’s Day giveaway

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman surprises nearly a dozen Michiana moms with a Mother’s Day giveaway.

With the help of local businesses and friends on Facebook, Sara Scheibelhunt says she surprised 11 nominated loving mothers with Mother’s Day pampering packages.

In them, included gift cards, flowers, and different items from local businesses.

Scheibelhunt says her goal is to spread positivity in a time and a place where many mothers need it most.

“You know, there are good people out there and I just think people don’t always think there is good. We hear so much crime in our area and so many things are just negative. We just need to do more good for people and just spread more good around,” Scheibelhunt says.

She expects to organize another surprise giveaway this Fathers Day on June 20th.

