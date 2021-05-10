Advertisement

Weathering the storm: Jarrett says conditions are an advantage

By Megan Smedley
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Baseball also wrapped up their home schedule this weekend.

But they could be spending some more time at Frank Eck Stadium if the sit is selected as a regional host.

It’s no secret that the weather in South Bend can be all over the place and the wind tunnels are no joke.

Notre Dame Baseball has experienced it all and head coach Link Jarrett feels the team definitely has home field advantage.

“I think we can pretty much check all the boxes at this point,” Jarrett said. “I’m ready to check the it’s really warm box. But it is a home field advantage. I’m more with how this place plays than I was a month ago, no question. But I’m not the one out there running fly balls down and fielding ground balls and making throws. I’m not. I’m in the dugout just hoping we do it. But I think the guys are comfortable and you’ve seen them play really good defense in a lot of different conditions.”

The Irish find out later this week if they will be hosting a regional.

Notre Dame’s next game is this Tuesday at Valpo.

