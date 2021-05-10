Warsaw man dead after crash in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Pierceton.

It happened around 12:40 Sunday morning on First Street just north of Tulip Street.

Police say the vehicle exited the roadway and struck a tree and two homes.

One passenger, identified as 28-year-old Dontaye Cain, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Zacheriah Cain, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.