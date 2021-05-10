Advertisement

Vucevic’s double-double, LaVine’s 30 lead Bulls over Pistons

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) drives as Detroit Pistons center Jahlil Okafor defends...
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) drives as Detroit Pistons center Jahlil Okafor defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 16 rebounds and the Chicago Bulls kept their play-in chances alive with an 108-94 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Zach LaVine scored 30 points as the Bulls moved within 2 1/2 games of the Indiana Pacers for the last Eastern Conference play-in spot. Chicago had lost five of six.

Detroit lost for the ninth time in 11 games and played without leading scorer Jerami Grant and point guard Cory Joseph.

Rookies Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart combined for 60 points and 21 rebounds.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/9/2021 11:17:19 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

People in North Liberty are mourning the loss of a well-known community member.
North Liberty mourning loss of well-known community member, firefighter
Vigil held Saturday night for missing Syracuse girl
Vigil held Saturday night for missing Syracuse girl
One dead from multi-car wreck in Elkhart County
As the search continues for missing 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez, a new video shows the last...
New video shows last moments of Syracuse teen before disappearance
A Colorado Springs police officer goes to help a person who was in a different mobile home to...
Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting

Latest News

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen, right, celebrates with defenseman Connor Murphy...
Blackhawks beat Stars 4-2 in fans’ return to United Center
Notre Dame defensive lineman Daelin Hayes, left, intercepts a pass in the third quarter of an...
Baltimore Bound: Daelin Hayes thrilled to be joining favorite childhood team
For the 14th time in program history and eighth time in the last nine completed seasons, the...
Irish earn 14th NCAA Tournament berth
Irish earn 14th NCAA Tournament berth