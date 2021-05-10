Advertisement

Vaccine Tracker: The latest vaccination progress in Michiana.

By Zach Horner
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On this edition of the Vaccine Tracker we are taking a look at the progress getting people vaccinated in Michiana and around the country.

Here are the latest numbers here in Michiana, the percentage of each county fully vaccinated from COVID-19. These numbers are taken from each state’s vaccine dashboard available online, population is age 16+:

Fully vaccinated 5-10
Fully vaccinated 5-10(WNDU)

We now have 8 out of our 12 counties that are above 30% fully vaccinated.

Here is that latest progress in Indiana:

Indiana progress 5-10
Indiana progress 5-10(WNDU)

And in Michigan:

Michigan latest progress
Michigan latest progress(WNDU)

Health officials would like to see these numbers a lot higher especially with some COVID-19 restrictions set to expire. The mask order in St. Joseph County is set to end on May 27th.

“Unfortunately, we’ve hit this plateau, we’re seeing declining numbers. We’re not vaccinating people at the same rate that we were a month ago. So, not everyone is taking advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated,” Dr. Mark Fox, Deputy Health Officer with St. Joseph County says.

Here is the latest information on the national effort getting people vaccinated:

We’ll continue to keep an eye on the vaccination rollout, and I want to hear from you. Email me at zach.horner@wndu.com or find me on Facebook and send a message if you have an issue or idea of something we can dig into on the Vaccine Tracker.

