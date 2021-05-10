Tips on protecting yourself from skin cancer this summer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - May is Skin Cancer Awareness month, and it serves as a reminder to get checked regularly by your doctor.

Dr. Holly Harris from the South Bend Clinic says you should get checked if you notice any changes in your skin or any new spots.

And when you’re out in the sun, it’s important to always wear sunscreen.

Dr. Holly recommends at least SPF 30, with both UVA and UVB protection.

“Whatever it takes, find shade,” said Dr. Harris. “Finding shade might be as simple as finding a tree, taking an umbrella or putting a hood over the stroller of your child. But at the same time, you can cover up with a broad-rimmed hat, long sleeves, long pants.”

You can get a free skin cancer screening Saturday, May 15th at the South Bend Clinic from 9 – 11 a.m.

It will take place at 1802 East Day Road in Mishawaka.

To schedule your free screening, call (574) 204-7200.

