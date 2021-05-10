Advertisement

Tips on protecting yourself from skin cancer this summer

By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - May is Skin Cancer Awareness month, and it serves as a reminder to get checked regularly by your doctor.

Dr. Holly Harris from the South Bend Clinic says you should get checked if you notice any changes in your skin or any new spots.

And when you’re out in the sun, it’s important to always wear sunscreen.

Dr. Holly recommends at least SPF 30, with both UVA and UVB protection.

“Whatever it takes, find shade,” said Dr. Harris. “Finding shade might be as simple as finding a tree, taking an umbrella or putting a hood over the stroller of your child. But at the same time, you can cover up with a broad-rimmed hat, long sleeves, long pants.”

You can get a free skin cancer screening Saturday, May 15th at the South Bend Clinic from 9 – 11 a.m.

It will take place at 1802 East Day Road in Mishawaka.

To schedule your free screening, call (574) 204-7200.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in North Liberty are mourning the loss of a well-known community member.
North Liberty mourning loss of well-known community member, firefighter
Vigil held Saturday night for missing Syracuse girl
Vigil held Saturday night for missing Syracuse girl
One dead from multi-car wreck in Elkhart County
As the search continues for missing 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez, a new video shows the last...
New video shows last moments of Syracuse teen before disappearance
A Colorado Springs police officer goes to help a person who was in a different mobile home to...
Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting

Latest News

Matt Engelbrecht - Meteorologist
First Alert Forecast: Frost Advisory Monday morning; 50s on Monday
After a rainy start to Mother’s Day, the sun came out in parts of Michiana making miniature...
Moms celebrate Mother’s Day at Ninja Golf!
Ninja Golf!
Ninja Golf - clipped version
A South Bend woman surprises nearly a dozen Michiana moms with a Mother’s Day giveaway.
Woman surprises Michiana moms with Mother’s Day giveaway