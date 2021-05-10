Texas boy, 10, struck by car while headed home after buying Mother’s Day gift
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUFKIN Texas (KWTX) – A 10-year-old Lufkin boy ended up in the hospital after a car struck him as he returned home after buying a Mother’s Day gift for his mom.
The boy was struck just before 9 a.m. Sunday by a Chevrolet Malibu whose driver said he didn’t see the youngster until it was too late.
The boy told officers he snuck out of his home to go to a Dollar General Store to buy his mom a card and a box of candy.
He was struck as he crossed the street to return home.
The youngster suffered a broken leg.
His injuries weren’t life threatening, police said.
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.