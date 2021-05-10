Police respond to call of injured child

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County police responded to a call of a 2-year-old who suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The call came late Monday morning from Emerald Pointe Apartments on Generations Drive, just northwest of Douglas Road and State Road 23.

According to the call, the child was shot in the hand.

Police on the scene say the child suffered multiple injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening. He was transported to a hospital.

Police say there was at least one adult present when the child was injured, but that person has disappeared.

Police have not retrieved any weapons. They say they believe this was an isolated event.

