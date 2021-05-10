‘Party in the Park’ to feature ‘I Love The 90s Tour’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “Party in the Park” will return to Four Winds Field this summer with Vanilla Ice, All 4 One, Tone Loc, Rob Base and Young MC.

From the South Bend Cubs:

SOUTH BEND, May 10, 2021 – Get ready to party in the park with U93. We’re not only bringing back entertainment… we’re bringing back the best of the 90′s, too!

After what felt like the longest year ever, it’s finally time to party! ‘Party in the Park’ returns to Four Winds Field, located at 501 W South St, South Bend, IN, on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m. U93, Four Winds Casino and Bud Light are proud to bring you I LOVE THE 90′s TOUR featuring Vanilla Ice, All 4 One, Tone Loc, Rob Base and Young MC.

Let’s reminisce about the trend-setting decade with some of the most iconic, indelible names in rap, hip hop and R&B. The tour features performances by an iconic line-up of ’90s artists including Vanilla Ice, All 4 One, Tone Loc, Rob Base and Young MC. Audiences can expect to hear chart-topping hits like “Ice, Ice Baby,” “I Swear,” “Funky Cold Medina,” “It Takes Two,” “Bust a Move” and many more.

General admission and reserved seating tickets range from $39 to $99. South Bend Cubs season ticket holders get first access to tickets starting Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 10 a.m. EDT. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. EDT on Friday, May 14, 2021. Visit indigotix.com or U93.com for more information and tickets.

A limited number of Vanilla Ice VIP Meet & Greet Packages will be available. This VIP package costs $225 and includes one ticket located in the Premium Pit GA area closest to the stage, an exclusive after-show meet & greet with Vanilla Ice, personal photograph with Vanilla Ice and an official Vanilla Ice meet & greet laminate.

The safety of artists, crews, venue partners and fans is top priority. This event will adhere to CDC guidelines, as well as any state and local health department recommendations. For tour information, go to ilovethe90stour.com.

