Notre Dame’s John Michael Bertrand named ACC Pitcher of the Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Notre Dame Athletics) - After picking up another win on the mound this past weekend, graduate student John Michael Bertrand was named ACC Pitcher of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

“John Michael is a pleasure to have on our team and every facet of his efforts to help our program stand out,” said head coach Link Jarrett. “His ability to mix pitches effectively w command has stood out in most of his starts, and he continued that trend this past Saturday.”

The lefty from Alpharetta, Georgia made his 10th start of the season for the Irish on Saturday and put together another complete performance in the 5-3 win over No. 13 Florida State. He pitched seven innings and did not allow a run while striking out a career high nine batters. He had just one walk and the five hits he gave up were all singles.

He improved his season record to 6-1, which is tied for second in the conference for wins. He leads the team with 65.2 innings pitched on the year and has a team-high 49 strikeouts. With the win on Saturday, Notre Dame improved to 8-2 in games that Bertrand starts.

Bertrand and the Irish will be back in action Tuesday night when they travel to Valparaiso for a midweek matchup.