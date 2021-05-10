Notre Dame Softball finishes the regular season undefeated at home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Mother Nature had other ideas on this Mother’s Day, raining out Notre Dame Softball’s final regular season game at home.

But on the bright side, it kept their home record perfect for the year.

Notre Dame Softball went 15-0 at Melissa Cook Stadium this season.

In fact, they’ve won 19 straight at home dating back to April 2019.

They’ve outscored opponents 100-31 at home this season.

It’s only the third time in program history that they’ve gone undefeated at home.

The other two were in 2001 and 2010 and the Irish made it to an NCAA Regional both seasons.

So what make South Bend so special to Deanna Gumpf’s squad?

“You know being at home is special,” Gumpf said. “I think it’s because we don’t get to be at home for the first five weeks of our season. A lot of people take that for granted but our team does not. But the minute we get to be home, we’re going to do everything we can to find ways to win ball games and that’s what this team did. I couldn’t be more proud of our record at home. It is something the team takes so much ride in and they’ll do anything they can to keep it going.”

Up next for the Irish, they will be hitting the road for the ACC tournament.

They’re the fifth seed and will take on Virginia Tech Thursday at 1:30.

The Irish swept the Hokies in four games this season on the road.

