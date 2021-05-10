Advertisement

Moms celebrate Mother’s Day at Ninja Golf!

By Carly Miller
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - After a rainy start to Mother’s Day, the sun came out in parts of Michiana making miniature golf a great way to celebrate the special day.

For moms looking to get outdoors and maybe practice their putting, Ninja Golf! in Granger offered moms free golf and a flower for Mother’s Day.

“The experience here at Ninja Golf! is the perfect experience to have with your mom. It’s an activity that moms and kids of all ages can come out and compete against each other, have fun, relax, still talk to each other and really connect or reconnect if you need to out here in this really relaxing atmosphere,” Ninja Golf! Owner John Miller said.

The 27-hole miniature golf course is Japanese-themed with relaxing music, but you’ll find more than just golf when you visit. Inside there’s a laser maze, a ninja library, Japanese treats and more.

“Maybe introduce kids and families to another culture they may have not even thought of before, so it’s educational and fun which we think is a winning combination,” John said.

John even got to play golf with his mother, who says he always had an interest in Japanese culture growing up.

“I’m very proud that he made it happen, that you were able to develop this and be so well received,” John’s Mother Judy Miller said.

“Yeah, you were always so encouraging of my creativity and letting my imagination run wild,” John said.

John hopes people will visit Ninja Golf! to see the product of that creativity and passion for Japanese culture. “I just hope families in our area and surrounding areas and people who come to visit our area will come visit Ninja Golf! and just find out that this is the only Ninja Golf! in the world, and you can come find it right here in Michiana.”

To help plan your next trip to Ninja Golf!, visit their website for hours and more information.

