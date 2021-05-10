Advertisement

Middlebury buses get new lights, signs to alert drivers

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ind. (WNDU) - The bright yellow school buses in Middlebury are about to get even brighter, thanks to new lights and signs.

Take a look at the difference in the early morning darkness, as Middlebury bus drivers demonstrated the new technology.

35 buses in the Middlebury fleet are being outfitted with the illuminating improvements that will alert drivers from the front and back that the vehicle is indeed a school bus.

Even the stop arm has a brighter border.

“This to us is another plan to take initiative to put ‘em on, put the lights on. Get them on the front and the backs of the buses and on the stop arm. And it’s worth the money that it costs, and to me it’s a great way to keep our kids safe,” says Middlebury Community Schools Superintendent Jane Allen.

Middlebury officials say it costs about $2,000 to update each school bus with the new lights, paid for by the school’s transportation fund.

2nd District Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was on hand for the demonstration. She’s one of the authors of the Stop For School Buses Act, which is a review of laws and practices in each state. The bill was reintroduced earlier this year.

“It provides a national audit so that school corporations like this don’t have to invest individually in new technology, but that the department of transportation would, and get involved and do a national campaign that basically says, don’t pass school buses; when it says stop, stop,” Walorski says.

The act is awaiting a hearing at the federal level. 16 News Now will keep you posted on this legislation.

