Advertisement

Michigan set to begin public hearings on redistricting

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s new redistricting commission is set to begin taking public comment as it weighs how to draw lines for 13 congressional and 148 legislative seats that will last for a decade.

The series of 16 hearings will start Tuesday in Jackson and end July 1 in Grand Rapids.

The panel will create maps instead of the Legislature after voters’ approval of an anti-political gerrymandering constitutional amendment.

Commissioners, voting advocates and other groups are encouraging residents to participate in the process, contending that the public had no meaningful opportunity to do so when lawmakers led efforts in recent decades.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The call came from Emerald Pointe Apartments on Generations Drive, just northwest of Douglas...
Police respond to call of injured child
People in North Liberty are mourning the loss of a well-known community member.
North Liberty mourning loss of well-known community member, firefighter
Vigil held Saturday night for missing Syracuse girl
Vigil held Saturday night for missing Syracuse girl
One dead from multi-car wreck in Elkhart County
As the search continues for missing 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez, a new video shows the last...
New video shows last moments of Syracuse teen before disappearance

Latest News

A 10-year-old East Texas boy who sneaked out of the house to buy a Mother’s Day gift was struck...
Texas boy, 10, struck by car while headed home after buying Mother’s Day gift
The call came from Emerald Pointe Apartments on Generations Drive, just northwest of Douglas...
Police respond to call of injured child
I Love The 90s Tour
‘Party in the Park’ to feature ‘I Love The 90s Tour’
May is Skin Cancer Awareness month, and it serves as a reminder to get checked regularly by...
Tips on protecting yourself from skin cancer this summer