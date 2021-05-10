Medical Moment: Wearable sensors in place of finger pricks?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s stretchable, like a band-aid, waterproof, and long lasting.

In today’s Medical Moment, how this small patch may soon take the place of invasive health monitors.

For many diabetics, daily monitoring of blood sugar means a finger prick.

But what if there was a better way?

As Martie Salt reports, scientists are developing a tiny, wearable device that can sample human sweat and provide feedback on a number of chronic conditions.

Professor Cheng is hoping to start the FDA approval process by the end of this year.

Researchers are also working on dissolvable monitors that could be used inside the human body.

