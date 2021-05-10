Advertisement

LaPorte brothers killed in WWII identified

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Two brothers from LaPorte who were killed during World War II have now been accounted for.

Harold Trapp and William Trapp were assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma when it was attacked by Japanese aircraft at Pearl Harbor.

429 crewmen were killed, including the Trapp brothers.

They’ve been finally identified thanks to dental, anthropological, and DNA analysis.

They will be buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, otherwise known as the Punchbowl, on June 15.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call came from Emerald Pointe Apartments on Generations Drive, just northwest of Douglas...
Police respond to call of injured child
People in North Liberty are mourning the loss of a well-known community member.
North Liberty mourning loss of well-known community member, firefighter
Vigil held Saturday night for missing Syracuse girl
Vigil held Saturday night for missing Syracuse girl
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
One dead from multi-car wreck in Elkhart County

Latest News

Hubbard Hill in Elkhart announces its future plans to become the new home for Granger’s Early...
Hubbard Hill to bring seniors & students together with addition of Early Learning Center
The main women’s restroom in Centennial Park in Plymouth is currently closed due to vandalism.
Women’s restroom in Centennial Park closed after vandalism
For many diabetics, daily monitoring of blood sugar means a finger prick. But what if there was...
Medical Moment: Wearable sensors in place of finger pricks?
A Warsaw man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Pierceton.
Warsaw man dead after crash in Kosciusko County