LaPorte brothers killed in WWII identified

(WNDU) - Two brothers from LaPorte who were killed during World War II have now been accounted for.

Harold Trapp and William Trapp were assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma when it was attacked by Japanese aircraft at Pearl Harbor.

429 crewmen were killed, including the Trapp brothers.

They’ve been finally identified thanks to dental, anthropological, and DNA analysis.

They will be buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, otherwise known as the Punchbowl, on June 15.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.