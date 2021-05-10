Irish manager Link Jarrett ‘disgusted’ after series loss to Florida State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time this season, the Notre Dame baseball is coming off of a weekend series loss after the Irish dropped two of three against Florida State.

Not only was this past weekend the first series loss for the Notre Dame baseball team this season, but it was the first time since Link Jarrett was hired as the manager the Irish lost the weekend.

After dropping the Friday game to Florida State 5-2, the Irish came back to play a double header on Saturday. Notre Dame won Game 1 5-3, but fell to the Noles in the rubber match 7-1.

Jarrett says his Saturday night was “miserable.” He says he was “disgusted.”

Jarrett says he doesn’t feel like the pressure on his team is off with the postseason right around the corner now that the first series loss is out of the way.

He wants to win every single series, especially against College World Series caliber teams. No matter what.

“It doesn’t make you feel any better when you feel like you had a chance to win a game and you don’t,” Jarrett said. “I don’t feel any differently having lost a series. I don’t. You just want to play well. When I walk out of the locker room, and I feel like we didn’t play Notre Dame baseball to the capabilities that I’ve seen when we are at our best, it’s very hard to take. To hide the frustration would be impossible.”

The frustration is apparent.

Notre Dame still remains in the Top 5 of the Baseball America Poll at No. 4.

The Irish next play Tuesday night at 5 PM on the road at Valpo.

