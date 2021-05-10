Advertisement

Irish earn 14th NCAA Tournament berth

By Notre Dame Athletics
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. — For the 14th time in program history and eighth time in the last nine completed seasons, the Irish women’s lacrosse team has earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

The Irish earned the No. 5 overall seed, and will open play against Robert Morris in the first round this Friday, May 14 at 1 p.m. at Arlotta Stadium. The Irish and Colonials are joined in South Bend next weekend by Virginia and UConn, who will meet on Friday at 5 p.m. ET.

The winners of those two matchups will meet in the second round this Sunday, May 16 at 1 p.m. ET at Arlotta Stadium with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. For a complete tournament bracket, click here.

“We’re super excited to be a top-five seed and have the opportunity to host this weekend,” said Irish head coach Christine Halfpenny. “We’re really proud of our body of work and feel like we’ve learned a lot about ourselves from the beginning of the season until now. We’re fresh and hungry to get this thing started.”

The Irish enter the NCAA Tournament ranked fifth in the IWLCA Poll after knocking off five opponents ranked in the top-25 this season, including a trio of wins over top-10 foes Virginia and Duke (2x). Notre Dame has been ranked in the top-five in 16 straight IWLCA polls dating back to February 17, 2020.

