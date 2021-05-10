First Alert Forecast: Sun & Clouds, Staying Chilly

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

MONDAY: Frost likely during the morning hours as temperatures hover in the lower 30s. As the sun comes up, we begin to warm up under a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures remain cool into the afternoon with a high in the middle 50s. About 15 degrees below average. High of 55.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with clouds clearing by morning. Turning cold again overnight with a low in the lower 30s leading to areas of frost forming by the morning hours. Bring in the sensitive plants. Low of 32.

TUESDAY: Frost possible during the morning with again cooler temperatures. Lots of sunshine but a northerly breeze keeps the high in the lower 50s during the afternoon. High of 52.

WEDNESDAY: Another morning where frost is possible. Temperatures in the morning will likely be in the lower 30s. Lots of sunshine and a change in wind direction will warm us to near 60 degrees by the afternoon. This begins our warming trend which will eventually take us into the 70s. High if 60.

LONG RANGE: The middle to upper 60s will be likely by the end of the week with a mixture of sun and clouds. Rain chances hold off until Saturday with another system which could bring some scattered showers during the day on Saturday. By early next week, high reach into the 70s. Potentially making a run at 80. The warmth will slowly return to Michiana as we dig further into Spring!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, May 9th, 2021

Sunday’s High: 54

Sunday’s Low: 34

Precipitation: 1.10″

