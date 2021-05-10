Advertisement

Drone video shows endangered whales appearing to embrace

By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODS HOLE, Mass. (AP) — Were these whales really hugging — or was it just a fluke?

Drone video of two critically endangered North Atlantic right whales swimming in Cape Cod Bay shows the animals appearing to embrace one another with their flippers.

Wildlife photographer Brian Skerry and scientists from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and the New England Aquarium captured the moment on Feb. 28 as the whales interacted.

Woods Hole scientists say such behavior is rarely observed and that it may have been the first time a whale hug was recorded from the air.

“Researchers saw what appeared to be whales hugging with their flippers, technically described as ‘belly to belly:’ perhaps showing affection and attempts at mating,” the research team said in a statement.

North Atlantic right whales are some of the planet’s most endangered animals, with the known population estimated at just 360. The whales are susceptible to ship strikes and potentially lethal entanglements with commercial fishing gear.

Scientists say there’s a bright spot: The whales gave birth over the past winter in greater numbers than scientists have seen since 2015.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call came from Emerald Pointe Apartments on Generations Drive, just northwest of Douglas...
Police respond to call of injured child
People in North Liberty are mourning the loss of a well-known community member.
North Liberty mourning loss of well-known community member, firefighter
Vigil held Saturday night for missing Syracuse girl
Vigil held Saturday night for missing Syracuse girl
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
One dead from multi-car wreck in Elkhart County

Latest News

Signage promoting the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards and NBC appears in Beverly Hills, Calif....
Amid outcry, NBC says it will not air Golden Globes in 2022
Hubbard Hill in Elkhart announces its future plans to become the new home for Granger’s Early...
Hubbard Hill to bring seniors & students together with addition of Early Learning Center
The main women’s restroom in Centennial Park in Plymouth is currently closed due to vandalism.
Women’s restroom in Centennial Park closed after vandalism
FILE - In this Friday, April 30, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist fills a syringe with a vial of...
Pfizer COVID-19 shot expanded to US children as young as 12