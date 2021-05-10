Advertisement

Blackhawks beat Stars 4-2 in fans’ return to United Center

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen, right, celebrates with defenseman Connor Murphy...
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen, right, celebrates with defenseman Connor Murphy after the Blackhawks defeated the Dallas Stars 4-2 in an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Sunday, May 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Alex DeBrincat scored two more goals, Kevin Lankinen made 37 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks welcomed fans back to the United Center with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars.

Chicago hosted a crowd of 3,820 for its first home game with fans in almost 14 months.

It was the last U.S.-based NHL team to open its doors to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two of the biggest cheers of the night were for DeBrincat, who extended his goal-scoring streak to six in a row.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/9/2021 10:39:27 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

People in North Liberty are mourning the loss of a well-known community member.
North Liberty mourning loss of well-known community member, firefighter
Vigil held Saturday night for missing Syracuse girl
Vigil held Saturday night for missing Syracuse girl
One dead from multi-car wreck in Elkhart County
As the search continues for missing 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez, a new video shows the last...
New video shows last moments of Syracuse teen before disappearance
A Colorado Springs police officer goes to help a person who was in a different mobile home to...
Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting

Latest News

Notre Dame defensive lineman Daelin Hayes, left, intercepts a pass in the third quarter of an...
Baltimore Bound: Daelin Hayes thrilled to be joining favorite childhood team
For the 14th time in program history and eighth time in the last nine completed seasons, the...
Irish earn 14th NCAA Tournament berth
The University of Notre Dame men’s lacrosse team earned the No. 6 national seed and will travel...
Irish earn No. 6 seed in NCAA Tourney, play Drexel in first round
They’ve outscored opponents 100-31 at home this season.
Notre Dame Softball finishes the regular season undefeated at home