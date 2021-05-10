Blackhawks beat Stars 4-2 in fans’ return to United Center

CHICAGO (AP) - Alex DeBrincat scored two more goals, Kevin Lankinen made 37 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks welcomed fans back to the United Center with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars.

Chicago hosted a crowd of 3,820 for its first home game with fans in almost 14 months.

It was the last U.S.-based NHL team to open its doors to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two of the biggest cheers of the night were for DeBrincat, who extended his goal-scoring streak to six in a row.

5/9/2021 10:39:27 PM (GMT -4:00)