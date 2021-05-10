Advertisement

Baltimore Bound: Daelin Hayes thrilled to be joining favorite childhood team

Notre Dame defensive lineman Daelin Hayes, left, intercepts a pass in the third quarter of an...
Notre Dame defensive lineman Daelin Hayes, left, intercepts a pass in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)(Matt Cashore | AP)
By Megan Smedley
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BALTIMORE (WNDU) - A former Notre Dame captain is getting his chance to make a difference in the NFL.

Daelin Hayes was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round.

During his time at Notre Dame, Hayes tallied 95 tackles, 20.5 of them for loss and nine sacks

Most players are thrilled to get to play at the pro level, but to play for your favorite team growing up, it makes it that much sweeter.

“I’m just a man that’s going to put it all on the line,” Hayes said. “I talked with Coach a couple of days ago and I remember telling him that Baltimore has been my favorite team since I was a kid. That love, that genuine love that I’ve always had for the city of Baltimore, for that team when Ray Lewis and Ed Reed and those guys were locking guys down – that was really the example that I had when I started playing defense.”

Hayes says he’s wants to continue getting involved in the community in Baltimore just like he did here in South Bend.

