AP source: Colts sign Fisher to fill need at left tackle

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Two people with direct knowledge have confirmed to The Associated Press the Indianapolis Colts have signed Eric Fisher to play left tackle. Kansas City selected Fisher with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 draft, but the Chiefs released their longtime starter in March. Fisher missed last season’s Super Bowl after tearing his Achilles tendon in the AFC championship game. The two-time Pro Bowler could replace Anthony Castonzo in Indy’s starting lineup. Castonzo retired in January.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)