2 arrested after theft, police chase in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people were arrested Monday morning after allegedly stealing items from a barn and leading officers on a chase.

It started when Edwardsburg police came across a suspicious vehicle towing a golf cart at M-62 near Oil City Road.

The van sped off.

During the chase, the golf cart ended up crashing and the van later crashed into a trailer.

The 49-year-old driver and 35-year-old passenger ran away.

Another person, a 36-year-old man, was in the golf cart and also took off.

They were later found and arrested.

The golf cart and other stolen items were recovered.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police.

