2 arrested after double shooting Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are arrested following a double shooting Monday morning in South Bend.

Around 2 a.m., officers were called to the area of Frederickson and Huey Street on reports of shots fired.

As officers arrived, they saw a vehicle speeding away.

Inside, they found Marshawn Lovelady with gunshot wounds.

Lovelady was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after that, Johnnie Jones-Gunn also arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Officials say both were involved in a fight, resulting in both of them pulling out guns and shooting each other.

Both are facing multiple charges including criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon.

