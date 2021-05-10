2 arrested after double shooting Monday
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are arrested following a double shooting Monday morning in South Bend.
Around 2 a.m., officers were called to the area of Frederickson and Huey Street on reports of shots fired.
As officers arrived, they saw a vehicle speeding away.
Inside, they found Marshawn Lovelady with gunshot wounds.
Lovelady was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Shortly after that, Johnnie Jones-Gunn also arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.
Officials say both were involved in a fight, resulting in both of them pulling out guns and shooting each other.
Both are facing multiple charges including criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon.
