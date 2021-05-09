Advertisement

White Sox jump on sagging Royals with 8 runs in 1st, win 9-1

Chicago White Sox catcher Yermin Mercedes and second baseman Danny Mendick (20) celebrate after...
Chicago White Sox catcher Yermin Mercedes and second baseman Danny Mendick (20) celebrate after their baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The White Sox won 9-1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Danny Mendick hit a two-run homer during an eight-run first inning for Chicago, and the White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 9-1.

Yoan Moncada drove in three runs on two hits in the first, and Andrew Vaughn, Leury Garcia and Yasmani Grandal each had an RBI.

The White Sox hit for the cycle in the inning and scored their most runs in the opening frame on the road in 21 years.

Lance Lynn allowed one hit in five scoreless innings to get the win.

The Royals have lost seven straight to fall 2 1/2 games behind the White Sox in the AL Central.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/8/2021 10:33:43 PM (GMT -4:00)

