Westbrook ties Robertson’s record, Wizards beat Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Russell Westbrook tied Oscar Robertson’s NBA record for triple-doubles with 181, finishing with 33 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists, and made two free throws with a second left to give Washington a 133-132 overtime victory over Indiana on Saturday night.

Westbrook also blocked the Pacers’ final shot.

He has 35 triple-doubles this season and is averaging a triple-double for the fourth time.

Bradley Beal scored 50 points to help the Wizards move into the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of Indiana.

Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists, and Caris LeVert had 35 points and 14 rebounds.

5/8/2021 10:11:08 PM (GMT -4:00)