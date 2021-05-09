Advertisement

Westbrook ties Robertson’s record, Wizards beat Pacers

Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Caris LeVert...
Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Caris LeVert (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Russell Westbrook tied Oscar Robertson’s NBA record for triple-doubles with 181, finishing with 33 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists, and made two free throws with a second left to give Washington a 133-132 overtime victory over Indiana on Saturday night.

Westbrook also blocked the Pacers’ final shot.

He has 35 triple-doubles this season and is averaging a triple-double for the fourth time.

Bradley Beal scored 50 points to help the Wizards move into the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of Indiana.

Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists, and Caris LeVert had 35 points and 14 rebounds.

5/8/2021 10:11:08 PM (GMT -4:00)

