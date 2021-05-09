Vigil held Saturday night for missing Syracuse girl

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WNDU) - Family and friends held a candlelight vigil Saturday night for a missing 14-year-old girl in Syracuse.

Aaliyah Ramirez has been missing since the last week of April.

Police said she may be in Marion, Indiana, Georgia, or Palm Beach County, Florida.

Family and friends said Aaliyah is a kind and goofy girl, and a talented dancer.

They held this vigil to remind her how important she is to the community.

“To make her feel like she’s loved and to come back home to see how many people care about her. I mean I know she was only up here for a short period of time, but I know that she made friends. She would tell me about things that she did at school every day...It’s getting to the point where we are getting more worried and sad; then the anger pops back up. It’s just mixed emotions all over the place,” said family-friend Kasey McIntire.

Aaliyah is 5 foot 9 and 138 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 8 a.m. wearing a black zip-up jacket, gray and white sweatpants and a purple Nike backpack.

If you have any information about Aaliyah, please call Syracuse Police or 911.

