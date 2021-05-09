Advertisement

Vigil held Saturday night for missing Syracuse girl

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WNDU) - Family and friends held a candlelight vigil Saturday night for a missing 14-year-old girl in Syracuse.

Aaliyah Ramirez has been missing since the last week of April.

Police said she may be in Marion, Indiana, Georgia, or Palm Beach County, Florida.

Family and friends said Aaliyah is a kind and goofy girl, and a talented dancer.

They held this vigil to remind her how important she is to the community.

“To make her feel like she’s loved and to come back home to see how many people care about her. I mean I know she was only up here for a short period of time, but I know that she made friends. She would tell me about things that she did at school every day...It’s getting to the point where we are getting more worried and sad; then the anger pops back up. It’s just mixed emotions all over the place,” said family-friend Kasey McIntire.

Aaliyah is 5 foot 9 and 138 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 8 a.m. wearing a black zip-up jacket, gray and white sweatpants and a purple Nike backpack.

If you have any information about Aaliyah, please call Syracuse Police or 911.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead from multi-car wreck in Elkhart County
Pablo D. Pedraza
South Bend police search for wanted man
As the search continues for missing 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez, a new video shows the last...
New video shows last moments of Syracuse teen before disappearance
That fire burned bright enough to get Gary Eby out of bed late Monday night. The second fire...
Several ‘suspicious’ barn fires raise questions of how they happened
What’s Good in Michiana? How about New Paris native and former contestant on “The Voice”...
Michiana native, former “The Voice” contestant releases first EP

Latest News

Botany Pop-up Garden Shop supports Fernwood Botanical Gardens
Botany Pop-up Garden Shop supports Fernwood Botanical Gardens
Matt Engelbrecht - Meteorologist
First Alert Forecast: Light to moderate showers for Mother's Day
People in North Liberty are mourning the loss of a well-known community member.
North Liberty mourning loss of well-known community member, firefighter
Saint Mary’s College held annual Dance Marathon event
Saint Mary’s College held annual Dance Marathon event