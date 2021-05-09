Advertisement

Slumping Cabrera hits tiebreaking single, Tigers beat Twins

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reacts hitting a one-run single against the Minnesota Twins in...
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reacts hitting a one-run single against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Slumping Miguel Cabrera hit a tiebreaking single to key a five-run burst in the seventh inning that sent the Detroit Tigers over the Minnesota Twins 7-3.

Cabrera had two hits, raising his batting average to .149.

The longtime star now has 2,876 hits, tied with Mel Ott for 44th on the all-time list.

Robbie Grossman had three hits, including a home run, for the Tigers.

It was 2-all when Grossman and Harold Castro opened the seventh with singles off Tyler Duffey.

After both runners advanced on a groundout, Cabrera put Detroit ahead.

Niko Goodrum and Jake Rogers added two-out, two-run singles.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/8/2021 8:40:36 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

One dead from multi-car wreck in Elkhart County
Pablo D. Pedraza
South Bend police search for wanted man
As the search continues for missing 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez, a new video shows the last...
New video shows last moments of Syracuse teen before disappearance
That fire burned bright enough to get Gary Eby out of bed late Monday night. The second fire...
Several ‘suspicious’ barn fires raise questions of how they happened
What’s Good in Michiana? How about New Paris native and former contestant on “The Voice”...
Michiana native, former “The Voice” contestant releases first EP

Latest News

Chicago White Sox catcher Yermin Mercedes and second baseman Danny Mendick (20) celebrate after...
White Sox jump on sagging Royals with 8 runs in 1st, win 9-1
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, and Detroit Pistons' Mason Plumlee get tangled up...
Embiid scores 29, 76ers beat Pistons for 8th straight win
Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Caris LeVert...
Westbrook ties Robertson’s record, Wizards beat Pacers
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, left, and third baseman Matt Duffy (5) react after a...
Duffy’s pinch-hit lifts Cubs over Pirates 3-2