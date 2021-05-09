Slumping Cabrera hits tiebreaking single, Tigers beat Twins

DETROIT (AP) - Slumping Miguel Cabrera hit a tiebreaking single to key a five-run burst in the seventh inning that sent the Detroit Tigers over the Minnesota Twins 7-3.

Cabrera had two hits, raising his batting average to .149.

The longtime star now has 2,876 hits, tied with Mel Ott for 44th on the all-time list.

Robbie Grossman had three hits, including a home run, for the Tigers.

It was 2-all when Grossman and Harold Castro opened the seventh with singles off Tyler Duffey.

After both runners advanced on a groundout, Cabrera put Detroit ahead.

Niko Goodrum and Jake Rogers added two-out, two-run singles.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/8/2021 8:40:36 PM (GMT -4:00)