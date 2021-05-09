Advertisement

Notre Dame Softball ends regular season on a high note

By Megan Smedley
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It may be Mother’s Day but Mother Nature was not cooperating today, so Notre Dame Softball’s regular season finale was rained out.

The Irish finish the regular season with a 31-12 record.

They’ve won at least 30 games every single season in program history except for last year’s shortened season.

The Irish won the first three games against Boston College, out scoring the Eagles 21-2.

Even though they didn’t get to put a bow on the weekend, head coach Deanna Gumpf is still happy with her team’s performance.

“Really pleased with the entire weekend versus Boston College,” Gumpf said. “They always bring their best game and they always come here with something to prove. I love the way that we responded after the first game because that was a tough one. They made it really tough on us and we made it a little bit tough on ourselves. But I love the way we responded yesterday with two big wins.”

The Irish also went undefeated this season at home and have won 19 straight at Melissa Cook stadium dating back to 2019.

