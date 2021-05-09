North Liberty mourning loss of well-known community member, firefighter

NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) -People in North Liberty are mourning the loss of a well-known community member.

Gene Patrick died Monday at the age of 80 years old, and he was honored Saturday with a funeral procession including several fire departments, classic cars and a garrison flag.

Those who knew Gene call him a staple in the community, from owning his own small business, Gene’s Towing, in town to being a volunteer for the local fire department for 55 years.

“Big-hearted man. He really was. Sometimes he was a little gruff but deep down you knew he would do anything for you. All you had to do was ask. His family was just a fantastic staple in the community. To see everybody come out, to see his brothers come out like they have for him, I think he would be very proud. Gene has been on the other end doing this in his career as well. So I know he knows we’re doing it for him, and he should be very proud of that. He’s going to be dearly missed,” Lakeville Volunteer Fire Department’s Ron Baker said.

Our thoughts go to Gene’s family as well as all of those who knew him in the North Liberty community.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.