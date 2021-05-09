Advertisement

North Liberty mourning loss of well-known community member, firefighter

By Carly Miller
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) -People in North Liberty are mourning the loss of a well-known community member.

Gene Patrick died Monday at the age of 80 years old, and he was honored Saturday with a funeral procession including several fire departments, classic cars and a garrison flag.

Those who knew Gene call him a staple in the community, from owning his own small business, Gene’s Towing, in town to being a volunteer for the local fire department for 55 years.

“Big-hearted man. He really was. Sometimes he was a little gruff but deep down you knew he would do anything for you. All you had to do was ask. His family was just a fantastic staple in the community. To see everybody come out, to see his brothers come out like they have for him, I think he would be very proud. Gene has been on the other end doing this in his career as well. So I know he knows we’re doing it for him, and he should be very proud of that. He’s going to be dearly missed,” Lakeville Volunteer Fire Department’s Ron Baker said.

Our thoughts go to Gene’s family as well as all of those who knew him in the North Liberty community.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead from multi-car wreck in Elkhart County
Pablo D. Pedraza
South Bend police search for wanted man
That fire burned bright enough to get Gary Eby out of bed late Monday night. The second fire...
Several ‘suspicious’ barn fires raise questions of how they happened
As the search continues for missing 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez, a new video shows the last...
New video shows last moments of Syracuse teen before disappearance
What’s Good in Michiana? How about New Paris native and former contestant on “The Voice”...
Michiana native, former “The Voice” contestant releases first EP

Latest News

Matt Engelbrecht - Meteorologist
First Alert Forecast: Wet and cold Mother’s Day
Saint Mary’s College held annual Dance Marathon event
Saint Mary’s College held annual Dance Marathon event
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Heartland Small Animal Rescue.
2nd Chance: Violet
Edgewood Middle School students help build Jeeps for kids
Edgewood Middle School students help build Jeeps for kids