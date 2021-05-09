No. 2 Irish split doubleheader with No. 13 Florida State

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — The second-ranked Notre Dame baseball team closed out the regular season home slate with a doubleheader split against the 13th-ranked Seminoles Saturday at Frank Eck Stadium. The Irish won the first game 5-3 and dropped the rubber match 7-1.

In game one, John Michael Bertrand had a stellar outing on the mound. He tossed seven innings of scoreless work and did not allow an extra base hit to the Seminoles (25-17, 17-13 ACC). He struck out a career high nine batters and only walked one. The Irish (25-10, 22-10 ACC) scored first in the first inning and then Jack Brannigan broke the game open with a three-run blast in the sixth. After the Noles cut the lead to 5-3 in the ninth, Brannigan took to the hill and got the final two outs for his second save of the year.

In game two, the bats had a hard time getting hits against the Seminoles pitching staff that came into the weekend with the best ERA in the conference. Florida State scattered seven runs throughout the game and the Irish couldn’t match it at the plate.

HOW IT HAPPENED – GAME 1

Notre Dame jumped out in the lead after getting on the board in the bottom of the first inning. Spencer Myers led the inning off with a full-count walk and advanced to third on Niko Kavadas’ single to center. Myers came home to score on the sacrifice fly from Carter Putz. After the first inning, the Irish led 1-0.

Bertrand was dealing early on for the Irish, getting through the Seminole lineup with ease. Over the first five innings, he struck out seven batters and allowed just four singles. The Seminoles got runners on the corners in the fifth but Bertrand forced a liner to Brannigan to end the threat.

In the sixth, the Seminoles got a runner in scoring position with two away. Bertrand picked up his eighth strikeout of the afternoon to end the inning and keep the Irish in front.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Irish got some breathing room from the bat of Brannigan. He took a pitch the other way that easily cleared the wall in right for a three-run blast. It was his fifth home run of the season and gave the Irish a 4-0 lead after six innings.

Following the big inning, Bertrand made quick work of the Noles in the seventh. He set them down in order and picked up his ninth strikeout of the game to set a career high.

The Irish added a run in the seventh with a two out single from Kavadas. Hustling from second, Ryan Cole scored on the play and extended the lead to 5-0.

The Noles put on their rally caps and cut the deficit to 5-3 in the ninth inning. Brannigan moved from third to the mound and collected the final two outs to seal the 5-3 win for the Irish to even the series.

HOW IT HAPPENED – GAME 2

Florida State struck first in the second game of the double header. With two runners on and two outs, Nander De Sedas doubled down the left field line to score a runner. That was all they could manage in the inning and the Noles held an early 1-0 lead.

The Seminoles added two more runs in the fourth on a two-RBI double from Nico Baldor. After four innings of play, Florida State held a 3-0 lead.

Florida State scored two more with the bases loaded in the top of the sixth. Then in the seventh, they added another run.

The Irish got on the board in the bottom of seventh after an RBI double from Kavadas but that was all the offense they had in the final game of the twin bill.

UP NEXT

The Irish will get ready for their last midweek contest of the season upcoming this Tuesday. Notre Dame will hit the road to face Valpo for the third time this season after playing them twice already at home. Tuesday’s game is set for a 4 p.m. ET start.