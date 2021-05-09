Advertisement

Mercedes carries White Sox over Royals 9-3 to complete sweep

Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn runs between Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez and...
Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn runs between Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez and pitcher Jakob Junis (24) to score on a single by Leury Garcia during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Yermin Mercedes and Jose Abreu had three RBI’s each to help the Chicago White Sox beat Kansas City 9-3, finishing off a three-game sweep and handing the Royals their eight consecutive loss.

The Royals went winless on its seven-game homestand.

They opened the homestand up 1½ games in the division but leave their friendly confides back 3½ games.

They were swept by the Indians earlier in the week.

The White Sox have beaten the Royals 10 straight times on the road.

The last team to do that was Oakland from 2003-2006 when they beat Kansas City 12 consecutive times in Kauffman Stadium.

