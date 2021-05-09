Link Jarrett weighs in on fan atmosphere, increased capacity

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Baseball just wrapped up its final home series of the regular season yesterday.

All season long, the Irish have only had student-athletes families and guests and students in the stands.

Louisville head coach Dan McConnell said earlier this week he was beyond frustrated with limited crowds and wanted to open the place up.

Notre Dame could be hosting a regional in June and head coach Link Jarrett weighed in on whether or not he wants to see more fans in the stands.

“You would like to play some of these games in an environment that’s more along the lines of what you would expect at this level this time of year,” Jarrett said. “So I hope it happens. I can’t make any further comment on how likely that is or what the rationale is if it can’t. I understand what he’s talking about because the excitement it’s not the same when there’s a couple hundred people there versus three or four or ten thousand. We’ll get back to that at some point. I do understand what he’s feeling.”

Jarrett also said the decisions about fan capacity are above his decision making level.

The Irish find out later this week if they will be hosting a regional.

