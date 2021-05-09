Former Irish captain Shaun Crawford grateful for NFL chance

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A longtime Golden Domer is finally getting his chance to in the NFL.

Shaun Crawford was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent last week.

The former Irish captain spent six seasons as a member of the Blue and Gold having three season ending injuries.

He’s grateful that all of his hard work as paid off.

“God has showed up in my life multiple times and has blessed me with the ability to keep coming back, physically and also mentally just to never give up,” Crawford said. “Just to keep going and staying focused and continuing to chase my dream no matter what through it all. It’s been an uncommon journey. It’s been a long one, longer than most. But at the end of the day I was just glad that I was able to finish. Finish my undergrad, finish my masters. Now I’ve got the opportunity to play in the NFL for the Las Vegas Raiders.”

Crawford is excited to get out to Vegas for rookie minicamp and looks forward to learn under head coach John Gruden, who of course has some South Bend ties of his own as a graduate of Clay High School.

