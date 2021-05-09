Advertisement

Embiid scores 29, 76ers beat Pistons for 8th straight win

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, and Detroit Pistons' Mason Plumlee get tangled up...
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, and Detroit Pistons' Mason Plumlee get tangled up during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Joel Embiid scored 29 points, Tyrese Maxey added 22 and the Philadelphia 76ers won their eighth straight game, 118-104 over the Detroit Pistons.

The Sixers moved closer to clinching the top spot in the Eastern Conference and securing home court in the East playoffs.

Saddiq Bey and Jerami Grant each scored 14 points for the Pistons.

Dwight Howard had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Sixers.

Howard moved into 11th on the NBA’s career rebounds list.

