Duffy’s pinch-hit lifts Cubs over Pirates 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) - Pinch-hitter Matt Duffy had a go-ahead single in the seventh inning, reliever Keegan Thompson pitched three scoreless innings for his first major league victory and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 for their fifth straight win.

Willson Contreras and Eric Sogard each drove in a run for Chicago, which has won seven of nine to improve to 17-16.

Thompson allowed two hits and a walk following starter Trevor Williams, who gave up two runs and five hits in four innings.

Andrew Chafin worked a scoreless eighth and Craig Kimbrel got the final three outs for his sixth save.

5/8/2021 6:44:08 PM (GMT -4:00)