Duffy’s pinch-hit lifts Cubs over Pirates 3-2

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, left, and third baseman Matt Duffy (5) react after a...
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, left, and third baseman Matt Duffy (5) react after a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)(Matt Marton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Pinch-hitter Matt Duffy had a go-ahead single in the seventh inning, reliever Keegan Thompson pitched three scoreless innings for his first major league victory and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 for their fifth straight win.

Willson Contreras and Eric Sogard each drove in a run for Chicago, which has won seven of nine to improve to 17-16.

Thompson allowed two hits and a walk following starter Trevor Williams, who gave up two runs and five hits in four innings.

Andrew Chafin worked a scoreless eighth and Craig Kimbrel got the final three outs for his sixth save.

5/8/2021 6:44:08 PM (GMT -4:00)

