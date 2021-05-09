Domi’s OT goals lifts Blue Jackets over Red Wings in finale

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Max Domi scored 4:39 into overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 in the season finale for both teams.

Matiss Kivlenieks had 33 saves for the Blue Jackets who despite the feel-good win to end the season couldn’t avoid finishing in the Central Division cellar.

Columbus needed a win in regulation to jump the Red Wings in the standings.

Eric Robinson had a goal and an assist, Cam Atkinson got his 15th goal of the season, Oliver Bjorkstrand got his team-leading 18th and Max Domi also scored for Columbus.

5/8/2021 10:01:32 PM (GMT -4:00)