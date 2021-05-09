Advertisement

Domi’s OT goals lifts Blue Jackets over Red Wings in finale

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Stefan Matteau, right, passes in front of Detroit Red Wings...
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Stefan Matteau, right, passes in front of Detroit Red Wings forward Luke Glendening during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)(Paul Vernon | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Max Domi scored 4:39 into overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 in the season finale for both teams.

Matiss Kivlenieks had 33 saves for the Blue Jackets who despite the feel-good win to end the season couldn’t avoid finishing in the Central Division cellar.

Columbus needed a win in regulation to jump the Red Wings in the standings.

Eric Robinson had a goal and an assist, Cam Atkinson got his 15th goal of the season, Oliver Bjorkstrand got his team-leading 18th and Max Domi also scored for Columbus.

