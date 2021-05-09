Advertisement

Botany Pop-up Garden Shop supports Fernwood Botanical Gardens

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, shoppers at the Botany Pop-up Garden Shop in South Bend are also helping to support the Fernwood Botanical Gardens in Niles.

Ten percent of the sales at Botany went to the Fernwood Botanical Gardens to help them continue their education programing and fund other cool projects.

Botany is a great place to satisfy your green thumb or to find unique gifts to share with friends and family.

The owner used to work at Fernwood, so he’s passionate about doing what he can to support them.

“I have photo’s of me that go back to Fernwood from when I was about five years old if not sooner,” Botany Owner Ben Futa said. “So Fernwood is near and dear to my heart and is very much a reason why I’m doing what I’m doing today. I’ve been in love with plants for years and Fernwood was one of the early ‘enablers’ for me.”

Futa says they’re the perfect place to get that last minute Mother’s Day gift.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead from multi-car wreck in Elkhart County
Pablo D. Pedraza
South Bend police search for wanted man
As the search continues for missing 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez, a new video shows the last...
New video shows last moments of Syracuse teen before disappearance
That fire burned bright enough to get Gary Eby out of bed late Monday night. The second fire...
Several ‘suspicious’ barn fires raise questions of how they happened
What’s Good in Michiana? How about New Paris native and former contestant on “The Voice”...
Michiana native, former “The Voice” contestant releases first EP

Latest News

Vigil held Saturday night for missing Syracuse girl
Vigil held Saturday night for missing Syracuse girl
Matt Engelbrecht - Meteorologist
First Alert Forecast: Light to moderate showers for Mother's Day
People in North Liberty are mourning the loss of a well-known community member.
North Liberty mourning loss of well-known community member, firefighter
Saint Mary’s College held annual Dance Marathon event
Saint Mary’s College held annual Dance Marathon event