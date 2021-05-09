Botany Pop-up Garden Shop supports Fernwood Botanical Gardens

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, shoppers at the Botany Pop-up Garden Shop in South Bend are also helping to support the Fernwood Botanical Gardens in Niles.

Ten percent of the sales at Botany went to the Fernwood Botanical Gardens to help them continue their education programing and fund other cool projects.

Botany is a great place to satisfy your green thumb or to find unique gifts to share with friends and family.

The owner used to work at Fernwood, so he’s passionate about doing what he can to support them.

“I have photo’s of me that go back to Fernwood from when I was about five years old if not sooner,” Botany Owner Ben Futa said. “So Fernwood is near and dear to my heart and is very much a reason why I’m doing what I’m doing today. I’ve been in love with plants for years and Fernwood was one of the early ‘enablers’ for me.”

Futa says they’re the perfect place to get that last minute Mother’s Day gift.

