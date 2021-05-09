Advertisement

Anderson solid, Pirates hold on, end Cubs’ 5-game win string

Pittsburgh Pirates' Ka'ai Tom (60) scores on a single hit by Wilmer Difo against the Chicago...
Pittsburgh Pirates' Ka'ai Tom (60) scores on a single hit by Wilmer Difo against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Tyler Anderson pitched eight solid innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates held off the Cubs in ninth 6-5, ending Chicago’s five-game winning streak.

Wilmer Difo had three hits and drove in three runs as the Pirates won for just the third time in their last 20 games at Wrigley Field.

Held to two runs and four hits by Anderson, the Cubs made it close in the ninth.

Chicago scored three times before pinch-hitter Javier Báez grounded out with a runner on second to end it.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/9/2021 5:57:37 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

One dead from multi-car wreck in Elkhart County
What’s Good in Michiana? How about New Paris native and former contestant on “The Voice”...
Michiana native, former “The Voice” contestant releases first EP
That fire burned bright enough to get Gary Eby out of bed late Monday night. The second fire...
Several ‘suspicious’ barn fires raise questions of how they happened
As the search continues for missing 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez, a new video shows the last...
New video shows last moments of Syracuse teen before disappearance
A South Bend woman makes history after graduating from infantry school of the Indiana National...
South Bend woman graduates from Indiana National Guard’s infantry school

Latest News

It may be Mother’s Day but Mother Nature was not cooperating today, so Notre Dame Softball’s...
Notre Dame Softball ends regular season on a high note
https://www.wave3.com/2021/05/05/cards-get-approval-more-fans-jim-patterson-stadium/
Link Jarrett weighs in on fan atmosphere, increased capacity
Notre Dame Softball ends regular season on a high note
Link Jarrett weighs in on fan atmosphere, increased capacity
Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn runs between Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez and...
Mercedes carries White Sox over Royals 9-3 to complete sweep