Twins hit 3 homers in rainy 7-3 win over Tigers

Miguel Cabrera had two hits for the Tigers, passing Babe Ruth on the career list.
Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano (22) hits a one-run single against the Detroit Tigers in the ninth...
Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano (22) hits a one-run single against the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - Matt Shoemaker pitched five scoreless innings and Kyle Garlick, Jorge Polanco and Max Kepler homered to lift the Minnesota Twins to a 7-3 win over the Tigers on a rainy night in Detroit. The game was delayed by rain for 35 minutes in the middle of the fourth and for 69 at the start of the seventh. The second delay came shortly after Willi Castro hit a three-run homer in the sixth to cut Detroit’s deficit to one, but Minnesota added three more runs after play resumed. Miguel Cabrera had two hits for the Tigers, passing Babe Ruth on the career list.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

