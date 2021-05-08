Advertisement

South Bend woman graduates from Indiana National Guard’s infantry school

A South Bend woman makes history after graduating from infantry school of the Indiana National Guard.(wndu)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michiana woman makes history after graduating from the Indiana National Guard’s infantry school.

Sgt. Amber Strawn, of South Bend, and Sgt. Jillian Sandefur, of Highland, Indiana, are the first two women to graduate infantry school at the 138th Regional Training Institute.

Their instructor, Staff Sgt. Anthony Smerk, said both worked very hard in the course and was very proud of them.

For anyone thinking about taking part in the infantry course, both women suggest you to prepare yourself by running a lot, lifting weights, and rucking up hills.

