Saint Mary’s College held annual Dance Marathon event

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, Saint Mary’s College held its annual Dance Marathon event on campus.

Dance Marathon is the largest student club organization on campus.

For 12 hours, students danced and raised awareness and money for Riley Children’s Hospital.

Riley kids stopped by earlier in the day for a parade and goodies.

“As a student you don’t always feel like you have the funds alone to create a big difference, to create a big impact, but together we really do create a really big impact for Riley. It’s just a way where, one, students can get involved, but then just be a part of something that is bigger than yourself even as a student,” said Saint Mary’s Dance Marathon President Alex Nemer.

