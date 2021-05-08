Advertisement

Saint Mary’s College held annual Dance Marathon event

Saint Mary’s College held annual Dance Marathon event
Saint Mary’s College held annual Dance Marathon event(WNDU)
By Monica Murphy
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, Saint Mary’s College held its annual Dance Marathon event on campus.

Dance Marathon is the largest student club organization on campus.

For 12 hours, students danced and raised awareness and money for Riley Children’s Hospital.

Riley kids stopped by earlier in the day for a parade and goodies.

“As a student you don’t always feel like you have the funds alone to create a big difference, to create a big impact, but together we really do create a really big impact for Riley. It’s just a way where, one, students can get involved, but then just be a part of something that is bigger than yourself even as a student,” said Saint Mary’s Dance Marathon President Alex Nemer.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead from multi-car wreck in Elkhart County
Pablo D. Pedraza
South Bend police search for wanted man
That fire burned bright enough to get Gary Eby out of bed late Monday night. The second fire...
Several ‘suspicious’ barn fires raise questions of how they happened
As the search continues for missing 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez, a new video shows the last...
New video shows last moments of Syracuse teen before disappearance
What’s Good in Michiana? How about New Paris native and former contestant on “The Voice”...
Michiana native, former “The Voice” contestant releases first EP

Latest News

Matt Engelbrecht - Meteorologist
First Alert Forecast: Wet and cold Mother’s Day
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Heartland Small Animal Rescue.
2nd Chance: Violet
Edgewood Middle School students help build Jeeps for kids
Edgewood Middle School students help build Jeeps for kids
A South Bend woman makes history after graduating from infantry school of the Indiana National...
South Bend woman graduates from Indiana National Guard’s infantry school