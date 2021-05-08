One dead from multi-car wreck in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An 83-year-old man is dead after a multi-car wreck in Elkhart County.

It happened before 2 p.m. Friday on U.S. 33, just east of the intersection of County Road 31.

Authorities say a 2003 Ford Taurus PC was heading northwest on Highway 33 when the driver, Paul Verhof, drove left of the center and collided with a 2020 GMC Terrain.

Then a 2014 GMC Terrain, heading southwest on Highway 33, struck the Ford. Verhof was flown to a hospital in Fort Wayne, where he died after being taken in for emergency surgery.

Meanwhile, the drivers of the two GMC Terrains were taken to Goshen Hospital.

Passengers from the 2014 GMC were treated at the scene.

The driver of the 2014 GMC, 54-year-old Maria Hernandez, was ticketed for driving without a license.

