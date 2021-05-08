Advertisement

One dead from multi-car wreck in Elkhart County

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An 83-year-old man is dead after a multi-car wreck in Elkhart County.

It happened before 2 p.m. Friday on U.S. 33, just east of the intersection of County Road 31.

Authorities say a 2003 Ford Taurus PC was heading northwest on Highway 33 when the driver, Paul Verhof, drove left of the center and collided with a 2020 GMC Terrain.

Then a 2014 GMC Terrain, heading southwest on Highway 33, struck the Ford. Verhof was flown to a hospital in Fort Wayne, where he died after being taken in for emergency surgery.

Meanwhile, the drivers of the two GMC Terrains were taken to Goshen Hospital.

Passengers from the 2014 GMC were treated at the scene.

The driver of the 2014 GMC, 54-year-old Maria Hernandez, was ticketed for driving without a license.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Concord High School teacher to be fired after ‘inappropriate comments’
Notre Dame running back C'Bo Flemister (20) celebrates with quarterback Ian Book (12) after...
Notre Dame Football’s C’Bo Flemister charged with leaving the scene of an accident
As the search continues for missing 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez, a new video shows the last...
New video shows last moments of Syracuse teen before disappearance
South Bend police investigating shooting on basketball court
South Bend police investigating shooting on basketball court
South Bend Police investigating after juvenile arrives at hospital

Latest News

Mask mandates on the way out?
Vaccine Tracker: Should all COVID-19 restrictions be lifted?
U.S. Jobs - 2021
Local reaction to April jobs report
Charles von Herrmann
Local reaction to April jobs report
Pat Coogan
Offensive line recruit Pat Coogan can’t wait to be Irish