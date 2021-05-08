Irish shut out Boston College, 1-0, in senior weekend series opener

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — RV/RV Notre Dame improved to 29-12 (18-10 ACC) with a 1-0 series-opening win vs. Boston College (13-30, 8-18 ACC). It marked Notre Dame’s 12th-consecutive win, and 17th-straight home victory.

The 12-consecutive wins are the longest streak for Notre Dame since a 19-game streak in 2016 (Feb. 20 – March 22).

Senior Alexis Holloway (13-6) earned the win in the circle, pitching the complete game for the shutout, throwing five strikeouts including three in the first inning, and striking out the final two batters in the seventh.

Friday, Notre Dame also celebrated the opening of Senior Weekend, and honored graduate students Katie Marino and Chelsea Purcell and senior Morgan Ryan. Over the five seasons the group has been a part of the program, the Irish have won 147 games and 64 in the ACC, finishing in the Top 4 of the ACC Championship every year, also making an NCAA Regional every year. Notre Dame has won 20 games against Top-25 opponents in the past five seasons.

Off the field, the three have helped raise tens of thousands of dollars for the Strike Out Cancer initiative and set the team up for success in the classroom and in the community.

Marino and Purcell made history as the first-ever graduate students in the history of the program. Marino ranks third in program history with 426 assists and 102 walks, as well as ninth in home runs and 10th in total runs.

Purcell has emerged as one of the best shortstops in the conference this season. She leads the team with 81 assists, and played in multiple positions throughout her career, showcasing her versatility.

Ryan has set personal bests in multiple aspects this season, with her first-career extra-base hit, scoring her first-career run and throwing her first complete game in 2021. This season, she has combined with Irish pitchers for two no-hitters.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Surrendering a leadoff hit to Boston College, Holloway took control and struck out the next three batters in the top of the first to keep the Eagles off the board. In the bottom of the inning, senior Abby Sweet was hit by a pitch, her 14th HBP of the season. Sweet stole second, and junior Emma Clark walked.

Marino delivered a sacrifice bunt, reaching on a fielder’s choice as Boston College chose to attempt to tag Sweet out at third, to no avail. With bases loaded, freshman Karina Gaskins walked to advance all and bring Sweet home to score. With the bases loaded, the Irish were unable to score any more runs, and entered the second up 1-0.

Boston College put two on base in the second, but the Irish stranded both. Notre Dame was unable to add in the second, keeping the 1-0 lead.

Through the next four innings, Notre Dame ended the inning with bases loaded twice (three times total for the game including the first inning), but were unable to score any more runs. Boston College added three more hits over the third through sixth innings, but were unable to score.

In the top of the seventh, the Irish committed an error to place one runner on base. A sacrifice bunt pushed the runner to second, but Holloway struck out the next two batters to preserve the 1-0 shutout.

UP NEXT

The two teams will return to Melissa Cook Stadium Saturday for a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. ET. The games will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.