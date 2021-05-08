Advertisement

Greiss makes 22 saves, Red Wings rally to beat Blue Jackets

Gavin Bayreuther and Nathan Gerbe scored for the Blue Jackets, and Matiss Kivlenieks had 31 saves.
Detroit Red Wings goalie Thomas Greiss, left, stops a shot by Columbus Blue Jackets forward...
Detroit Red Wings goalie Thomas Greiss, left, stops a shot by Columbus Blue Jackets forward Eric Robinson during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, May 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)(Paul Vernon | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Thomas Greiss made 22 saves and the Detroit Reds Wings rallied with three goals in the second period to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2. Jakub Vrana had a goal and an assist, and Joe Veleno and Danny DeKeyser also scored in the second period for the Red Wings. The teams are dueling to stay out of the Central Division basement as they play out the final weekend. Detroit leads Columbus by one point in the standings ahead of Saturday’s finale. Gavin Bayreuther and Nathan Gerbe scored for the Blue Jackets, and Matiss Kivlenieks had 31 saves.

