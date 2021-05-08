Advertisement

Former South Bend Silver Hawk and Reds’ Miley pitches season’s 4th no-hitter against Indians

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game...
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - Wade Miley pitched baseball’s second no-hitter in three days - and fourth already this season - leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-0 win over the Cleveland Indians, who were no-hit for the second time in a month.

Miley relied on breaking pitches and his experience of 11-plus major league seasons to baffle the Indians and throw Cincinnati’s first no-hitter since Homer Bailey in 2013.

Miley pitched for the South Bend Silver Hawks in 2009.

The left-hander shook off an 83-minute rain delay to start the game and followed Baltimore’s John Means, who no-hit Seattle on Wednesday, to continue an early run of pitching gems in 2021 - quickly becoming the Year of the No-No.

