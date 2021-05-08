Edgewood Middle School students help build Jeeps for kids

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Five kids got the ride of a lifetime Friday.

Twenty-one students in Edgewood Middle School’s “GoBabyGo!” program collaborated with engineers to design and build 12-volt Jeeps for kids with physical impairments.

“Modify them and use engineering skills that you learn a lot through this experience...to basically put a few things on the car and help the kid and it’s honestly amazing...and it feels really good,” said student Kya Kimmerling.

“The kids who built these all had a lot of fun doing it. Asked a lot of questions to see what they could do to modify these things and they just made it happen,” said parent Ray Almy.

“You just get to see these kids’ faces light up, and it’s just an amazing feeling and it’s heartwarming and everything like that because their smiles are absolutely amazing to see...And I think everybody that has the opportunity should do it at Edgewood,” said Kimmerling.

