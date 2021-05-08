Advertisement

Edgewood Middle School students help build Jeeps for kids

Edgewood Middle School students help build Jeeps for kids
Edgewood Middle School students help build Jeeps for kids(WNDU)
By Monica Murphy
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Five kids got the ride of a lifetime Friday.

Twenty-one students in Edgewood Middle School’s “GoBabyGo!” program collaborated with engineers to design and build 12-volt Jeeps for kids with physical impairments.

“Modify them and use engineering skills that you learn a lot through this experience...to basically put a few things on the car and help the kid and it’s honestly amazing...and it feels really good,” said student Kya Kimmerling.

“The kids who built these all had a lot of fun doing it. Asked a lot of questions to see what they could do to modify these things and they just made it happen,” said parent Ray Almy.

“You just get to see these kids’ faces light up, and it’s just an amazing feeling and it’s heartwarming and everything like that because their smiles are absolutely amazing to see...And I think everybody that has the opportunity should do it at Edgewood,” said Kimmerling.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Concord High School teacher to be fired after ‘inappropriate comments’
Notre Dame running back C'Bo Flemister (20) celebrates with quarterback Ian Book (12) after...
Notre Dame Football’s C’Bo Flemister charged with leaving the scene of an accident
As the search continues for missing 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez, a new video shows the last...
New video shows last moments of Syracuse teen before disappearance
South Bend police investigating shooting on basketball court
South Bend police investigating shooting on basketball court
South Bend Police investigating after juvenile arrives at hospital

Latest News

A South Bend woman makes history after graduating from infantry school of the Indiana National...
South Bend woman graduates from Indiana National Guard’s infantry school
One dead from multi-car wreck in Elkhart County
Mask mandates on the way out?
Vaccine Tracker: Should all COVID-19 restrictions be lifted?
U.S. Jobs - 2021
Local reaction to April jobs report