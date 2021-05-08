Advertisement

Davies, Pederson lead Cubs over Pirates 3-2, 4th win in row

The Pirates have six runs in their last five games.
Chicago Cubs' Joc Pederson, left, and Matt Duffy celebrate their win over the Pittsburgh...
Chicago Cubs' Joc Pederson, left, and Matt Duffy celebrate their win over the Pittsburgh Pirates after a baseball game Friday, May 7, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Zach Davies allowed five hits in seven scoreless innings, Rex Brothers got his first save in eight years and the Chicago Cubs held on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2, extending their winning streak to four. Joc Pederson had three hits and an RBI for the Cubs, who were coming off a three-game sweep of the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Javier Báez and David Bote had two hits each. Chicago got back to .500 at 16-16. Pittsburgh has lost seven of eight. The Pirates have six runs in their last five games.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Concord High School teacher to be fired after ‘inappropriate comments’
Notre Dame running back C'Bo Flemister (20) celebrates with quarterback Ian Book (12) after...
Notre Dame Football’s C’Bo Flemister charged with leaving the scene of an accident
As the search continues for missing 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez, a new video shows the last...
New video shows last moments of Syracuse teen before disappearance
South Bend police investigating shooting on basketball court
South Bend police investigating shooting on basketball court
South Bend Police investigating after juvenile arrives at hospital

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings goalie Thomas Greiss, left, stops a shot by Columbus Blue Jackets forward...
Greiss makes 22 saves, Red Wings rally to beat Blue Jackets
Future Notre Dame offensive lineman Pat Coogan lines up in last game at Marist High School.
Offensive line recruit Pat Coogan can’t wait to be Irish
Nick Loftin celebrates hitting a two-run homerun on May 6, 2021.
South Bend Cubs lose first game of 2021, 9-8 to Quad Cities
Notre Dame outfielder Leaa Hanks stands on second base after a double against Charlotte on May...
Irish softball outfielder Leaa Hanks continues to crank