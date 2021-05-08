Advertisement

Comeback falls short, South Bend Cubs fall to Quad Cities 8-6

Cubs starting pitcher Derek Casey allowed six runs, four earned, in three innings of work.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs never led on Friday Night against Quad Cities, as they fall 8-6 to lose their second straight game.

South Bend was able to make it a two-run ball game after a Cole Roederer sac fly in the 8th, but the comeback falls short.

The Cubs will look to go back above .500 on Saturday against Quad Cities. First pitch is at 4:05 PM.

