Comeback falls short, South Bend Cubs fall to Quad Cities 8-6

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs never led on Friday Night against Quad Cities, as they fall 8-6 to lose their second straight game.

Cubs starting pitcher Derek Casey allowed six runs, four earned, in three innings of work.

South Bend was able to make it a two-run ball game after a Cole Roederer sac fly in the 8th, but the comeback falls short.

The Cubs will look to go back above .500 on Saturday against Quad Cities. First pitch is at 4:05 PM.

